Kolkata, March 26: The Kolkata Police, on Wednesday, arrested seven persons including one inspector, one head constable, and three constables of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on charges of robbery at the residence of a deceased real estate promoter earlier this month, by posing as Income Tax Department officials. The CISF inspector arrested in this connection has been identified as Amit Kumar Singh, currently posted at Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district.

The other CISF personnel arrested in this connection are head constable Ramu Swaroj, constable Bimal Thapa, constable Janardan Shaw, and constable Laxmi Kumari. Deepak Rana, the driver of the vehicle in which these miscreants reached the residence of the deceased promoter for robbery, and one of his associates, have also been nabbed by the police. West Bengal Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Murdered in Scuffle During Holi Celebrations in North 24 Parganas District.

On March 18, the daughter of the deceased promoter filed a complaint at the Baguiati Police station, mentioning that some people posing as Income Tax officials reached their residence at 2 a.m., and reportedly started a search operation. In the complaint, it was also mentioned that at the end of the purported search operation, they left with around Rs 30,00,000 of cash and gold ornaments worth over a crore of rupees. While leaving the residence, they also got the signature of the widow of the deceased promoter on some paper.

Sources said that the Kolkata Police started an investigation into the matter as it was apparently certain that those who came were imposters as Income Tax officials always conduct raids by informing the local police station, and along with police personnel as escorts. Thereafter, the Kolkata Police started the investigation into the matter by checking the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the residence at the adjacent areas. Thereafter, the investigating officials first arrested the driver, Deepak Rana. Mob Lynching in West Bengal: Rape-Murder Accused Beaten to Death by Mob in Medinipur.

During questioning, he revealed the names of those involved in the robbery, and thereafter, his associate and the five CISF personnel, including the Inspector were arrested. Kolkata Police insiders hinted that certain other individuals were also involved in the robbery and the investigating officials are trying to track and arrest them. The investigating officials doubt that some associate of the family might be the actual mastermind and are carrying out the investigation in those lines.

