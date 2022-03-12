Kulgam(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar visited South Kashmir's Kulgam district and held a meeting with District Collector Kulgam, Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam, CRPF Circle Officers of Kulgam and other senior police officers of the district on Saturday.

The meeting was held to review the security scenario and anti-terrorists operations. IGP Kashmir was accompanied by DIG SKR and DIG CRPF. On the occasion, the officers briefed the chairing officer about the prevailing security scenario, existing security grid, operational aspects, other challenges and measures being adopted to counter the challenges in the district, said a police release.

The IGP Kashmir while interacting with the officers urged upon them to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on the ground.

Kumar also reiterated the need to adopt proactive measures to enhance the anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and intensify anti-terrorist operations in their area and to take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in the district.

He also emphasized upon the officers to keep a strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them.

"During the meeting, a detailed security review of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Protected Persons (PPs) was also discussed thread & bare and the concerned were directed to revisit the existing security & other measures and all necessary security measures in view of the respective ground situation would be taken," informed the police. (ANI)

