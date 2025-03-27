Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (AMI): In a historic step that marks the sharpened focus against bovine smuggling, the Udhampur Police has undertaken an unprecedented action by attaching a vehicle of a bovine smuggler. The action is the first of its kind in the Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing a strong response against illicit livestock trade.

The load carrier bearing number JK14K-1765 and worth Rs. 10 lakh, is owned by Arshad Khan, who resides in Rathian in the district of Udhampur. The seizure falls under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), after conducting a thorough inquiry that confirmed the vehicle as having been obtained by criminal means.

SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure gave detailed information regarding the case, FIR No. 22/2025 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. From the investigation, it was found that the goods carrier vehicle was bought from the earnings generated by bovine smuggling and thus is a direct tool of the crime.

In the course of the investigation, police found that Arshad Khan had been engaged in various criminal offences, and this vehicle had been used regularly for bovine smuggling activities. Upon collecting enough evidence, the police went to the competent court with an application under Section 107 BNSS for the attachment of the vehicle.

The court, being satisfied with the merits of the police application, passed an order giving authority for the attachment of the vehicle. Thereafter, the Station House Officer (SHO) and a magistrate jointly proceeded to attach the vehicle, marking a monumental milestone in the fight against bovine smuggling in the area.

SSP Nagpure underlined that this step is part of an overall plan to Udhampur crime-free. He assured the people that the Udhampur Police are dedicated to applying the harshest provisions of criminal law to render the area crime-free. The step is likely to provide a stern warning to would-be criminals and shatter the unlawful bovine smuggling ring in the region.(ANI)

