Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Bhim Sen Tuti, a 2004 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, was on Thursday appointed as the Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, replacing Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, an official order said.

ADGP (law and order) Vijay Kumar, a 1997 batch IPS officer, was relieved to take up his new assignment at the Delhi segment of AGMUT cadre, read the order issued by the Home Department on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

On January 2, the Home Ministry ordered the transfer of Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

Jain, a 1999-batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, was transferred and posted as ADGP Armed, J-K, the order said.

The new IGP Jammu zone was holding the charge of IGP (POS), police headquarters with additional charge of IGP (headquarters) police headquarters, IGP (Technical services) and IGP (Telecom).

Director General of Police and Managing Director police housing corporation S J M Gillani was given the additional charge of the post of Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF, J-K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

M Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic, J-K, shall hold the additional charge of IGP (POS) Police headquarters, IGP (Headquarters) police headquarters, IGP (Technical Services), J-K and IGP (Telecom), in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order said.

