Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): A man who was impersonating as a CBI officer was arrested by police at Kunzar in J-K's Baramulla district, said a press release by Kunzar police station on Sunday.

The police also recovered stolen household items and fake ID cards from the accused's possession, said the official statement.

Also Read | Betting App Under ED Radar: Government Blocks Mahadev Online Gaming App, 21 Other Illegal Betting Platforms on Enforcement Directorate Request.

According to the official release, Kunzar Police Station received a written complaint from a person identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani, who is a resident of the Wassun Bangil village in Baramulla district.

The official release further mentioned that the complaint highlighted a sequence of events involving a group of individuals identified as Javeed Ahmed Rather, Anjuman Afreen, Aaqib Ah Wani, and Rafeeq Ah Wani.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: EAM S Jaishankar Speaks With Iranian Counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Discusses 'Grave Situation' in West Asia and Humanitarian Support.

The primary accused, Javeed Ahmed Rather, allegedly presented himself as a CBI officer to the complainant, brandishing a falsified CBI identification card, said the press release.

The accused had assured the complainant of securing a placement for their child at the NDA, added the press release.

As the situation unfolded, the accused individuals resorted to theft, absconding with various household items, including a geyser, bedsheet, inverter, CCTV camera, LCD, and other valuables from the complainant's residence, said the official statement.

Furthermore, the complainant was allegedly defrauded of a substantial sum amounting to Rs 40 lakh.

Kunzar Police Station, upon receiving the complaint, registered a case under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation was started.

The official release mentioned that the prompt action by the Kunzar police team led to the arrest of the individual posing as the CBI officer, along with the recovery of falsified documents, including the purported CBI card and some stolen house items, from the accused's house.

The Kunzar police, in their official release, appealed to the community members to not fall prey to such fraudulent people and share such information with the police.

"Our consistent action against anti-social elements will assure community members that the police have resolved to act tough against such inimical elements," said Kunzar police in its official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)