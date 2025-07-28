Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), July 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims embarking on the Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage to the revered shrine of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the sidelines of the flag-off event, LG Sinhda said, "More than a thousand people have just set out for the Budha Amarnath Yatra. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made excellent arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra."

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Revision Hearing: Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Challenging Special Intensive Revision in State Today.

Swami Budha Amarnath Ji mandir is situated between the main belt of Pir Panchal Range at Rajpura Mandi, which is 25 km to the northeast of Poonch city.

He also stated that there has been a "significant increase" in provisions to support pilgrims.

Also Read | Rajasthan School Holiday on July 28 and 29: Ahead of Heavy Rainfall Prediction in State, Government Announces School Closure,.

"At the same time, there has been a significant increase in facilities for the devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra. More than 3.77 lakh devotees have completed the Amarnath Yatra so far. People from across the country will be present in large numbers and for the welfare of the nation and Jammu and Kashmir."

Meanwhile, The Army has new CCTV camera to monitor any anti-national activity in the wake of the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra that will get underway in Poonch sector from July 28.

The CCTV cameras have been set up along a 15-kilometre stretch leading to the shrine in Mandi, Poonch. These devotees for the yatra will come from different parts of India under the banner of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Swami Budha Amarnath Ji mandir is located on the confluence of two gushing streams, namely Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi.

There are four doors in the Mandir, and there is a natural Shivlinga inside the Mandir. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple during the annual yatra before Raksha Bandhan. A big Annual festival known as Budha Amarnath Ji Mela is held at the temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)