Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a meeting of political leaders to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was among those who attended the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhawan here

"Today, held a meeting with political leaders at Srinagar Raj Bhawan to discuss preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which begins from July 3. The meeting was attended by Hon'ble Chief Minister Sh Omar Abdullah and leaders from various political parties," Sinha posted on X.

Sinha said the Amarnath Yatra is a socio-cultural responsibility of stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The leaders of all political parties are members of the J&K family, and I believe pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Ji is the socio-cultural responsibility of this family. We must walk shoulder to shoulder with a resolve to welcome all devotees & make Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra a huge success," he added.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said Amarnath yatra is a part of Kashmiri tradition and its success has to be ensured.

"However, it has to be made sure that the locals do not face any problems and the local stakeholders do not feel left out," Bukhari said.

