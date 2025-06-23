Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving 19 mega road and tunnel projects worth Rs 10,637 crore for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for giving approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects for J&K UT worth Rs.10,637 Crore," said Sinha in a post on X.

The lieutenant governor said the approved projects include the construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel, Sadhana tunnel, Zaznar-Shopian section of NH-701A, four-lane flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora, Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701, four-lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section and Qazigund Bypass.

"Many strategically important projects will improve logistical support & troops mobility. Projects will improve Infrastructure in UT & connect various tourist destinations. Construction of tunnels will reduce the travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity & spur economic growth," he added.

