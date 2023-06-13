Srinagar, June 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Pahalgam and reviewed the arrangements and ongoing works ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, starting from July 1.

Sinha conducted an on-site inspection at Nunwan and Chandanwari Base Camps and reviewed the ongoing works and logistics, lodging, health and other facilities that have been put in place for the comfort of pilgrims, an official spokesman said.

Subsequently, a meeting was held that was attended by Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir and Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The LG appraised the elaborate arrangements put in place by all the stakeholder departments pertaining to the snow clearances of all sections of tracks, deployment of trained manpower, helipads operations, health facilities, water and power supply at transit camps among others.

He directed the concerned departments to make all necessary services accessible to the pilgrims at railway stations, airports, travel routes and the Yatra base camps.

Sinha impressed upon the officials to create a strong healthcare and health emergency infrastructure with additional teams of doctors and nursing staff.

He also asked them to harness the benefits of technology to deal with any emergent situation.

Proper arrangements for a regular ambulance, Heli-ambulance service and oxygen cylinders must be ensured, Sinha told the officials.

He also took stock of the arrangements being made for drinking water and sanitation and facilities for sanitation workers deployed to ensure cleanliness at the base camps.

The Lt. Governor directed the camp in-charge and concerned officials for the operationalisation of Sheshnag and Panjtarni camp by June 20.

It must be ensured that the track is through for ponies, Pithoos from Chandanwari to the holy cave well before the commencement of the Yatra, he said.

The LG set a deadline of June 20 for the completion of various works including snow clearance at MG Top, Panjtarni and other such areas; completion of emergency landing platform at holy cave; boundary walls; safety railing on vulnerable stretches; water supply and installation of RO in every camp.

Power supply and illumination in every camp should be done by June 17. Health facilities and the availability of health equipment should be ensured. SoP by the Health Department to be made operational at each camp, Sinha told the officials.

He also directed the KPDCL and Jal Shakti department for engaging skilled manpower and day-to-day monitoring of water and power logistics.

He emphasised on the involvement of members of the PRIs and Civil society in the successful conduct of the Yatra.

“We must learn from the challenges of last year and take comprehensive measures accordingly. All the concerned departments, CAPFs, J-K Police, Army and other stakeholders should work in close coordination for making the best arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. A feedback on tracks from civil administration, Security forces should also be taken," he added.

Sinha directed the officials to lay special focus on sanitation, the quality of tents, and fire extinguishers and ensure adequate gaps during the installation of tents. No unauthorised tent should be installed.

Strict enforcement of SOPs and guidelines must be ensured near the holy cave, he added.

Instructions were also passed pertaining to the installation of LED at various locations with pre-recorded messages and information dissemination, upgradation of Signages and information boards, besides ensuring strong telecom and mobile connectivity.

