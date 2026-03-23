Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Locals in Budgam have donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mohsin Ali from Budgam said a stall has been set up at Masjid Imam Zaman with the sincere purpose of collecting donations.

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"At Masjid Imam Zaman, we have set up a stall with the sincere purpose of collecting donations. Our mothers and sisters are contributing jewellery, copper, and cash so that we can support Iran in its current situation," Mohsin Ali said.

He said that since they cannot go to Iran to support, they can at least provide financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity.

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"Since it is not currently within our power to physically go there to suppot, we are in a position where we can at least provide financial assistance. We have gathered here for this financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity," he said.

He further added that Iran has stood up against the oppressor, and by supporting Iran's cause, we are helping the oppressed and raising our voices against the oppressor.

"Iran has essentially stood up against the oppressor and in support of the oppressed. By supporting Iran's cause, we are helping the oppressed and raising our voices against the oppressor. Since we cannot be there on the battlefield ourselves, we have chosen to provide financial support so they can defend their system and fight against the enemy," he added.

Earlier on March 13, thousands of people gathered in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Leh, Ladakh, on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Quds' and participated in a large protest march expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and Iran.

A large congregation assembled at Markazi Imambara Budgam, following which people took out a peaceful rally and marched towards Main Chowk Budgam.

Participants said the rally was organised to mark Youm-e-Quds, reiterating their support for Palestine and Iran and condemning actions against the leadership of the Islamic world.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)