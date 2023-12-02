India News | J-K: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh Takes over as Army Training Command GOC-in-Chief

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh took over as the 24th General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command on Friday.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh succeeded Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, who was superannuated a day earlier, the army said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

He was commissioned into the 19 MADRAS on December 20, 1986.

The General Officer commanded his battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in J-K, an infantry brigade at the Line of Control, an infantry division as part of the Strike Corps and a corps deployed along the Line of Control in counter-insurgency operations in J-K.

The General Officer has tenanted varied staff appointments in Corps and Commands along the Western Front and the Counter-Insurgency Operations environment.

The general officer has also been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy and the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.

He has attended various prestigious courses, such as the Defence Services Staff College and the Higher Command Course and also had the distinction of attending the National Defence College in Thailand.

The General Officer has been the Colonel of the Madras Regiment since January 1, 2021.

He was the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy, Planning and Force Development) before taking over as the General Officer Commanding in Chief of Army Training Command.

In the prevalent contemporary security scenario and the nature of conflicts the world over, the need to train and shape the Indian Army to make responsive and adaptive soldiers in line with evolving doctrines and concepts and, more importantly, adopt niche warfighting technologies to ensure operational readiness for future challenges is imperative.

The General Officer, with his vast experience at tactical, operational and strategic levels, now aptly heads the prestigious Army Training Command.