Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, spreading over an area of around one kilometers, according to fire officials.

According to Rajouri block forest officer Asif Mehmood, the fire started at around 4:30 PM on Saturday, which spread over one km.

"This fire broke out at around 4:30 PM, and as soon as we got the inputs, we reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. We are making full efforts to douse the fire. The fire spread over around one km," Mehmood told ANI.

Visuals from the area showed the fire spreading around in the forest area, burning bushes, trees, grass on its way as the blaze continues.

Deputy Inspector of forest protection force, Abdul Quyoom Mughal, highlighted how the winds are making it challenging to deal with the fire.

"Since we got information about it, we are trying our best to extinguish it, but there is also wind. It is getting very difficult to control it, but still our efforts are to control this fire," Mughal told ANI.

He further highlighted how the fire has already caused a lot of damage to the forest, and the citizens are worried too. (ANI)

