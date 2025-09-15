Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 (ANI): Long traffic jams were witnessed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Thard in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur district on Sunday, as single-lane movement left thousands of vehicles stranded.

Officials said the highway has not been fully restored at Thard, where landslides had blocked the road. With only one lane open, traffic moved slowly, causing massive congestion and delays for trucks and light motor vehicles.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across Multiple Districts Over Next Few Days, Check Details.

Udhampur Deputy SP Traffic, Jatinder Singh, told ANI that a landslide spanning nearly 300 metres had forced the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to cut through the mountain and create a temporary road.

"This temporary road is not suitable for heavy traffic, leading to frequent traffic jams. The stretch can handle only about 40 trucks per hour, and congestion worsens with heavy trucks, ambulances, and other vehicles. As a result, travel from Udhampur to Thard can take up to two hours. The temporary highway restoration is insufficient for heavy trucks, causing around 2,000 trucks to be stuck despite efforts to clear the highway," he said.

Also Read | Jaunpur Road Accident: 4 Pilgrims Dead, 9 Others Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Varanasi Crashes Into Trailer in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key supply route for the Kashmir Valley, has remained affected for over two weeks due to rainfall-triggered landslides. The road is vital not only for commuters but also for the transportation of essential goods and supplies to the Valley.

Earlier on September 9, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Thard village in Udhampur and reviewed the restoration works. NHAI Regional Officer RS Yadav briefed him on the deployment of men and machinery for the speedy restoration of the highway. The LG also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their well-being.

The region had earlier witnessed heavy rainfall in the last week of August, which triggered landslides, flash floods and road blockades, forcing the closure of the NH-44 and cutting off several districts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)