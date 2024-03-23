Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Nine-year-old Burhan Malik received a grand welcome from the teachers and fellow students of Dagger Parivaar School in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on his return after a successful surgery following severe health issues.

According to a press release issued by the Indian Army, Burhan, a student at Dagger Parivaar School, faced daunting health challenges, including intellectual disability and a critical cardiac condition. However, with the combined efforts of the Army's Dagger Division and Pune's Indrani Balan Foundation, Burhan underwent a life-saving surgery, marking a significant milestone in his journey.

On his return to school on Friday, Burhan met with a heartwarming reception from the entire Dagger Parivaar community, including the teachers and fellow students, offering their unwavering support, the release mentioned.

Further, the release mentioned that Burhan's resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to all, demonstrating the power of hope and perseverance in overcoming adversity.

The Army release also extended gratitude to the medical professionals and supporters who played a pivotal role in Burhan's recovery.

"Their collective efforts have not only saved a life but have also restored a sense of joy and optimism to Burhan and his loved ones. As Burhan resumes his education, the Indian Army remains committed to the mission of serving the community and making a positive impact on the lives of individuals like Burhan," it added. (ANI)

