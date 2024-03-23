Mumbai, March 23: The Mira Road police on Thursday, March 21, arrested three people for allegedly posing as real estate agents and cheating a property seller of Rs 23 lakh. Police officials said that the fraudsters cheated the property seller by promising to give him a heavy deposit for his flat. The accused were arrested from Vasai and Nalasopara and later produced before a court.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, last month a businessman from Malad was searching for a house on heavy deposit. The victim had posted about his requirement on a property website where he came across a mobile number. The person claimed to be a real estate agent. Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

After the complainant came across the accused's advertisement, he contacted the "so-called" real estate agent. Post this, the accused shared photos of different apartments in Mira Road, Vasai and Nalasopara areas with the complainant on WhatsApp. After seeing the photos, the complainant selected one of the apartments which he liked and sent Rs 22.31 lakh to the bank accounts of the "landlord", after being instructed by the accused.

A few days later, the complainant realised he was cheated as he did not receive the accommodation even after making the payment. Following this, the complaint approached the police and reported the incident. Acting on the complaint, the cyber police team tracked down the transaction details and on Thursday arrested Haushila alias Shiva Shivkumar Shukla (27), Yogesh Dulerai Karwat (55) and Vishal Rajnath Yadav (29). Mumbai: Three Arrested for Defrauding Traders, Farmers To The Tune of Rs 26 Crore.

A police officer said that all three accused posted advertisements on property websites and cheated people by pretending to be landlords and real estate agents. Explaining their modus operandi, cops said that one accused posed as a real estate agent, while the others posed as landlords. Meanwhile, cops are also investigating to know how many people the trio cheated so far using this modus operandi.

