Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): One terrorist was eliminated while another was captured alive in an encounter with security forces here in Srinagar's Rangreth on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

As per the police, one AK-47 rifle and one pistol were seized from the encounter site.

The joint operation was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police based on inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday afternoon, said the Chinar Corps.

On Wednesday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Aribagh Machama area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

