Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a man from Doda district who was streaming live on Facebook when he murdered an elderly person over an alleged land dispute.

"The murder was caught live on camera as a Facebook Live was going on," the son of the deceased said. The accused has been identified as Bhairav Singh, 32, a labourer by profession, the police said.

"Information was received at Gandoh police station that a person named Bhairav Singh attacked a person named Ram Krishna with an axe, due to which he died," Abdul Qayoom, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda district said.

When the police reached the spot they found the aunt of the deceased, Anju Devi, gravely injured, SSP Qayoom said adding that she was admitted to the hospital while Ram Krishna's body has been sent for postmortem.

"The accused was nabbed from a forest where he had fled to and his weapon has been confiscated. Within four hours, we caught the accused," SSP Qayoom said adding the accused had injuries on himself.

The police said according to a preliminary investigation the murder resulted from a dispute over some construction material.

"It has been revealed that the deceased had taken construction material from the accused, which led to a dispute between the two and the accused committed the murder. An Investigation underway," SSP Qayoom said.

However, the deceased's son said "There was no dispute. I do not know why he resorted to such a crime."

"We demand the strictest punishment for the accused so that it serves as a deterrent for other criminals. Such people exist even in the 21st century," Ram Krishna's son said. (ANI)

