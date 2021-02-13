Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): A terrorist affiliated with 'The Resistance Force' has been arrested from Samba, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.

The terrorist identified as Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Khalid alias Sahil.

According to the police, he had killed three BJP workers in Vessu and one policeman in Furrah in Kulgam last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)