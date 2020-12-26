Narwal, December 26: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a terror module here in Narwal district and seized arms and ammunition from the possession of two suspects. The suspects have been identified as Raees Ahmad Dar and Subzar Ahmad Sheikh.

"Terror module busted by Jammu police and 1 AK series rifle, 1 pistol, 2 magazines of AK series, 60 AK-rounds,15 pistol rounds recovered from the possession of 2 suspects, aboard an Alto car at Narwal yesterday evening," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Saturday. Jammu & Kashmir Police Bust Jaish Module, Arrest Two Terrorists in Srinagar Who Were 'Planning Major Attack on Republic Day 2020'.

A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 against the suspects. "On this a Case FIR no. 359/20 U/S 120-B/121/121-A/122 IPC, 7/25 A Act, 18/20/38/39 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, has been registered at PS Bahu Fort and investigation is taken up," police said. An investigation is underway.

