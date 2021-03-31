Jammu, Mar 31 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

Confirming it, Singh told PTI over phone, "Yes, unfortunately it's true and we have started medication for the same."

Both Singh and his wife were in self-isolation at home.

The police chief has appealed to those who had come in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and, if necessary, undergo test.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, and his wife had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and were scheduled to get their second dose soon, the officials said.

Doctors were monitoring the health of the police chief and his family, they added.

