Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Stepping up its offensive against cross-border terror networks, the police on Thursday attached the immovable property of a terrorist belonging to the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which a case was registered against the terrorist at the police station in Mendhar, officials said.

The property, comprising one kanal and 11 marlas of agricultural land, is located in the Kasblari area of tehsil Mankote, they said.

It belongs to Mohammad Riyaz, son of Sain, a local resident currently acting as a handler for LeT, based in Pakistan, they said. Riyaz is wanted in several cases related to terrorism.

This action is part of broader efforts to disrupt the financial and logistical support networks of terrorism, they said.

