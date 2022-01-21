Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday released the list of "most wanted" terrorists in the valley and announced a reward for their informer.

The terrorists have been identified as Basit Ahmad Dar from Kulgam, Arif Ahmad Hazar from Pulwama and Momin Gulzar Mir from Srinagar.

The police have also released the contact numbers to reach out to the informers.

"The informer shall be suitably rewarded," said the poster released by the police consisting of the pictures of three terrorists. (ANI)

