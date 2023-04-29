Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a five-day special course for its officers on the use of space applications in policing including drone technology, interception and investigation in Udhampur district, an official said on Saturday.

This comes amid the growing use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle weapons and drugs into J and K.

The training capsule, which started on April 25 at S K Police Academy and culminated on Saturday, witnessed the participation of 22 officers from different wings of police, the official said.

He said the course has been designed to meet the basic objectives like general overview of satellites, orbits remote sensing, general overview of GPS, tools for crime mapping, use of communication equipment, drone technology, model-based drone detection, machine learning-based drone detection, interception and investigation, besides discussion and practical demonstrations on drone and futuristic technology.

“To meet the desired objectives, eminent guest speakers from IIT Jammu and faculty from Cyber Police Station Jammu were invited to share their wide range of knowledge and experience among the participants,” the official said.

