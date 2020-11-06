Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): Two Pakistani terrorists were killed, while their local man surrendered during an encounter in Lalpora village of Pampore here, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

Two civilians were also injured, while two AK-47 rifles and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

Also Read | Delhi Crosses 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases in a Day, First Time Since Onset of Pandemic.

"Two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated in an encounter, which began yesterday (Thursday) during a search operation in Meej area of Pampore, Pulwama district, while one local terrorist surrendered today (Friday). Two AK-47s and pistols each were recovered from the site. Two civilians were also injured in the firing," said a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer.

The terrorist who surrendered was identified as Khawar Sultan Mir, a resident of Drangbal, Pampore.

Also Read | Baba Ka Dhaba: Delhi Police Register Case Against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for Cheating Malviya Nagar Dhaba Owner Kanta Prasad.

All three terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)