New Delhi, November 6: The Indian national capital clocked its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, reporting over 7,000 new infections. The per-day count is highest since the onset of pandemic, and comes in the backdrop of consecutive hike in daily coronavirus numbers in the city. The cumulative tally of cases surged to 4.23 lakh.

While the per-day count was reported as 7,178, the corresponding period also witnessed 6,121 patients successfully recovering. However, 64 patients in the last 24 hours succumbed to the contagious disease. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 84.11 Lakh With 47,638 New Coronavirus Cases.

"Delhi reports 7,178 new COVID-19 cases, 6,121 recoveries and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours.Total cases in the national capital rise to 4,23,831, including 3,77,276 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,833 deaths," said a statement issued by the State Health Department.

The tally of active cases in Delhi stood at 39,722. The numbers are nearly four times higher than the start of August, when the per-day count in the city had dropped below 10,000.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has been hit by a third wave of the pandemic. While he has refrained from imposing curbs, the CM has appealed to the residents to exercise caution. Kejriwal also warned against panicking with the fresh surge in cases, claiming that the government is monitoring the situation.

"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave...we have been monitoring the situation continuously and there is no need to panic. We will take whatever steps are needed," Kejriwal said earlier this week.

