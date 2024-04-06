Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have deployed the Women Special Operation Group to tackle any untoward incident during the upcoming elections.

According to an official statement, a group of specially trained women from the J&K Police Women SOG are active in Jammu City, keeping vigil on all the activities.

The group has been equipped with the latest weapons and has been trained to fight against anti-national elements.

J&K Policewomen are no way behind their male counterparts and are fighting along with them against maintaining law and order and fighting against terrorism.

The Special Operation Group has been given three months of rigorous training in jungle warfare, anti-terror operations, highway dominance and the maintenance of law and order. They have been provided with special bulletproof vehicles.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)

