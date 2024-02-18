Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden dip in temperature on Sunday as rainfall lashed the area, bringing it under the grip of a cold wave once again.

The Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

The Weather Department has warned of an "extended wet spell" across Jammu and Kashmir until Wednesday afternoon. They predict light to moderate rain and snow in most places, including plains and lower reaches, from February 19 to 20. This wet spell could lead to flash floods in hilly areas, landslides, and disruption of essential services like power and water supply.

Meanwhile, JK State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) issued a low-danger level avalanche warning on Sunday for the Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

The warning said that the avalanche is likely above 2500 metres over the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

JK DMA also issued a warning of an avalanche with a medium danger level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, X, JK DMA posted, "Avalanche with *LOW Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2500 metres* over *ANANTNAG & KULGAM* districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with *MEDIUM Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2200 metres* over *DODA, KISHTWAR, POONCH, RAMBAN BANDIPORE BARAMULLA, KUPWARA & GANDERBAL* districts in next 24 hours."

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas. (ANI)

