Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): In order to cull out collaborative counter-measures to deal with the menace of drug abuse among the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, a meeting under the chairmanship of J&K Special DG Crime Branch AK Choudhary was conducted at Crime Headquarters in Srinagar on Saturday.

At the outset, SDGP Crime J&K reiterated the importance of concerted and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders in curbing the menace of drug abuse.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,200 Crore Ethanol Plant in Gorakhpur.

The fact that the number of abusers has doubled in a short span of time and therefore the need to take the problem head-on was highlighted by him, as per an official release of the Kashmir police.

He laid stress upon the heads of coaching Institutes to take necessary measures, as a part of their social and legal responsibility, in the coaching centres for prevention of drug abuse. Various preventive and awareness measures were discussed threadbare and agreed upon for implementation.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Celebrations: No Restrictions, Internet Ban in Kashmir on I-Day, Says Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

DIG Crime J&K Javid Iqbal Mattoo briefed the participants about the intensified actions and strategies undertaken by the Government against the drug peddlers and their associates.

He also highlighted the ramifications of the substance abuse on the society in general and youth in particular who are more vulnerable to the drug menace. He pointed out instances wherein students of coaching centres have reported to have indulged in substance abuse and highlighted the role and responsibilities of the administrators of coaching institutes to implement strategies in controlling the spread of drugs.

He further emphasized on the need of having a multi-pronged strategy and efforts by all stakeholders in curbing the menace.

At the end of the meeting, SDGP Crime J&K stressed that together we can build a safer and healthier environment for our youth and assured all necessary support to the management of the coaching institutes in curbing the menace.

The meeting was attended by all the management heads of prominent Coaching Institutes, being run in the municipal limits of Srinagar City.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Crime J&K, SSP’s of Economic Offences /Special Crime Wing, Staff Officer to SDGP Crime, Deputy Director Prosecution CHQ and senior officers of Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir.

The main objective of the meeting was to foster a sense of collective responsibility among various stakeholders and discuss strategies to effectively counter the growing drug menace.

Prominent participants of coaching centers who participated in the meeting were Lateef Masoodi (President Coaching Institutes Association Kashmir), Vijay Samuel (Allen Head Kashmir), Junaid Yousuf Bhat (Akash Institute), Ashraf-ul-Hassan (HOPE Institute Rajbagh) and others, who also gave their valuable suggestions and assured their support in making the coaching centres drug free. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)