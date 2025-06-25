Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Wednesday rescued an individual who was stranded in the River Tawi of Jammu following the heavy overnight rainfall, which raised the river's water level.

The SDRF personnel climbed down the stairs to the accident spot and rescued the man stranded in the Tawi.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles stopped at Chanderkote as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due to a landslide at Mehar and T2 Tunnel Marg.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Bikram Singh said monsoon conditions are currently active across Uttarakhand and warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall in select districts, including Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Singh said, "The monsoon was declared in Uttarakhand on June 20. Continuous rain is occurring. Heavy rain has not been observed much. In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain has occurred in many places. Some areas have also experienced heavy rain. There is a possibility of heavy rain today in Bageshwar, Nainital, and Dehradun as well..."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-region meteorological alert warning of intensified rainfall activity over various parts of the country and a heatwave warning for the Jammu division.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India from 25 June, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of Central, East, and Northeast India during the next seven days. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat region on 24 June.

As per the IMD, "Extremely heavy rainfall above 20 cm in 24 hours is likely at isolated places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on 24th June. Very heavy rainfall is likely at some places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during 24th to 30th June. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places is likely over Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during this period." (ANI)

