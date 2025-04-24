Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Search operations are currently underway in the Dudu-Basantgah sector of Udhampur on Thursday.

Earlier, an Army jawan succumbed to injuries in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the area, as per a police official.

Also Read | India Suspends Pakistan Government Official X Account Following Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir in Latest Move.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts," White Knight Corps, Indian Army, posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation on Thursday for the 10th consecutive day in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

The search operations started on April 15 following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on April 14. Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Baramulla on April 23, approximately 2-3 terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala. The alert troops on the Line of Control challenged and intercepted them, resulting in a firefight. In the heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, and the security forces have foiled the infiltration bid. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists.

The anti-terror operations come after 26 people were killed in a dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)