Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): In a major counter-terrorism operation, security forces, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) Anantnag, 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and CRPF, uncovered and dismantled a terrorist hideout in the remote Sanglan forest area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Uttersoo.

SSP Anantnag GV Sundeep said, "Yesterday we received a specific input. We formed a joint team with the CRPF to neutralise the movement of a terrorist presence in Chitragul, and we went for the search operation. We have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a lot of arms and ammunition from that hideout and an investigation is underway. From this hideout logistics support used to be given to terrorists."

He further said, "Yesterday Anantnag police took another major step to break the terrorist ecosystem. In Hassanpora Bijbehara, an illegal structure has been demolished which was associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba handler Haron Rashid Ganie. He has been operating since 2018 from Pakistan. He is radicalising local youth and getting them involved in terrorist activity. Jammu and Kashmir Police are keeping an eye on every such handler. If anyone from Pakistan tries to orchestrate terrorist activities, then strict legal action will be taken against them."

He further said that terrorists and their facilitators have no place here

"We will not tolerate illegal encroachment and terror-supporting structures. Our law enforcement agency is fully prepared and wants to send a single clear-cut message.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces conducted a thorough search operation in the dense forest area, leading to the discovery of the hideout. Preliminary investigations suggest that it was being used as a logistical base by terrorists.

Items recovered from the hideout include around 200 empty AK cartridges, two gas cylinders, one Chinese grenade, one Night Vision Device (NVD), bedding and utensils, and food packets.

The recovery of these materials highlights the hideout's role in supporting terrorist activities. This successful operation reinforces the commitment of the Anantnag Police and security forces in their relentless fight against terrorism and their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region.

Anantnag Police urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to contribute to ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security. (ANI)

