Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 169 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection count to 3,41,459, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,530, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 68 were reported from the Jammu division and 101 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 48, followed by 34 in Jammu district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,397. So far, 3,35,532 patients have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 50 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

