Villupuram, January 1: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sexually assaulted his minor daughter in Villupuram district on Thursday. The 47-year-old accused was arrested by the police. The incident took place near the Thalipuram area of the district. He reportedly sexually assaulted in an inebriated condition. The 16-year-old girl is a class 11 student. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes And Kills Daughter For Marrying Outside Caste In Bhopal District.

According to a report published in The Times of India, at the time of the incident, the girl was alone at her home. Her mother had gone out. When the accused came home, he started to sexually harass his daughter. He was under the influence of alcohol. The neighbours rushed to the spot after the girl raised the alarm.

The mother of the girl lodged a complaint against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the man under sections 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Acting on the report, the police arrested the accused. He is a milk vendor by profession. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

In a similar incident that surfaced earlier this month, a 37-year-old man allegedly raped his minor daughter in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. The 10-year-old girl is a class-V student. The incident took place in Annur Taluk of the district. The accused was arrested by the police. The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he sexually assaulted his daughter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2022 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).