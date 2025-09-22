Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): A Self-Defence Training Programme for Girls was organised under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The programme was aligned with the Seva Parv and 'Sashakt Nari Surakshit Parivar' campaign, which was concluded today at PG College in Rajouri with a grand valedictory function.

Addressing reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rajouri Abhishek Sharma said that many health camps are taking place aligned with 'Sashakt Nari, Surakshit Parivar'.

"A lot of health camps are taking place in the country aligned with 'Sashakt Nari, Surakshit Parivar'. Hence, 75 girls were selected in Rajouri on September 17th, a detailed medical checkup was done on them and they were advised by health teams about the appropriate nutrition and important health parameters were briefed. Then, a 5-day residential self-defence training program was conducted in PG College, Rajouri. Today this had been concluded... I thank all the teams for the joint collaboration..." Rajouri DC Abhishek Sharma told reporters.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rajouri administration began visiting villages along the Line of Control (LoC) as part of the government's 'Aadi Karmayogi' Programme to raise awareness about welfare schemes and assess local needs at the grassroot level.

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Doongi Block, Dutta Ram, said that villagers have raised demands for a husbandry centre and improved road connectivity during the ongoing outreach programme.

Speaking to ANI, BDO Ram said the programme, which began on September 15, aims to listen to people's grievances and prepare development plans accordingly.

"Everyone is going to the villages and listening to the problems of the people, and according to that, we are preparing the plan. People have demanded a husbandry centre. They have also demanded good roads. The program was started on 15 September and will end on 30 September," he said. (ANI)

