Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra has been closed till further orders after 13 students of the varsity were found COVID-19 positive.

As per the Chief Medical Officer of Reasi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the COVID-19 tests of the students were done on December 31, 2021. During this investigation, 13 students were found COVID-19 infected. Raisi district on Saturday recorded 13 COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Hacked to Death in Front of Her Son in Kollam; Husband Held.

Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh directed the university management to close the campus for the time being till further orders in view of the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 68 cases from Jammu while 101 from Kashmir, as per a media bulletin on COVID-19 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri: SIT Arrests 2 Farmers For Alleged Lynching of BJP Workers.

As many as 107 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged on Saturday. The UT recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday.

As per the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, there are a total of 1397, active cases including 470 in Jammu and 927 in Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)