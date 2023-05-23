Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): Lauding Centre's infrastructure push, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the union territory stands as one of the developed states in the country.

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Jitendra Singh and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant attended the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar.

Tuesday is the second day of the 3-day meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Lt Gov Sinha said, "J-K has always been the centre of knowledge, wisdom and breathtaking landscape. For 30 years, this land of peacefulness had to suffer from state-sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought development schemes that empowered the state."

He said that the union territory is witnessing a new era that has opened limitless possibilities for growth, peace and development.

The meetings are being held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar from May 22-24.

The people of Kashmir welcomed the G20 summit meetings which aim to boost the tourism and business sector. The delegates are likely to visit the various famous places in Srinagar.

This is a mega international event in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

India under its G20 Presidency is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi. (ANI)

