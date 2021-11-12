Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): One terrorist associate has been apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Ganderbal on Friday.

As per the Ganderbal Police, a grenade has also been recovered from the associate's possession.

The probe is underway. (ANI)

