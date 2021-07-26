Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Aharbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday evening, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, one unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI)

