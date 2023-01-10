Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 10 (ANI): Noon Chai, a kind of tea, is popular in the Kashmir Valley, Chenab and the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal region, and is readily available in shops there, but is rarely consumed in the winter capital of Jammu.

Here, if you want to have the best Noon Chai, then you have to go to the shops around the main Jama Masjid Talab Khatekan along the Residency Road in the Old City.

Bashir Ahmad Shah, who hails from the valley, has set up a restaurant in front of Maharaja Hari Singh Park, a few meters away from Dogra Chowk, where you will find a large samwar, kidney, lavasa, Kashmiri bread, and other typical Kashmiri bakeries. Interestingly, people of the valley including locals create huddle around and have a sip of Noon Chai.

The special thing about this restaurant of Bashir Ahmad Shah is that whoever approaches the shop, first receives a tea test which is free. "If you like it, drink it, if not, they will smile and say, ok," said Bashir Ahmed.

It is biting cold in Jammu these days and outside Maharaja Hari Singh Park you will see a large number of drivers and other people drinking Noon Chai.

Bashir said that he has been coming to Jammu from February to November for many years and doing the same business, but for the first time he planted radhi here and it became very popular, and many people come here. He said that they try to make the tea very tasty, using pure milk, and pink in colour. (ANI)

