Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Residents in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur woke up to a blanket of snow on Friday morning as the district received a fresh snowfall.

The tourist spot Panchari and the adjoining areas of Udhampur were covered with snow after receiving overnight snowfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate snowfall and rainfall is expected in the state this week. Heavy snowfall is predicted in the valley from January 23 to 25, IMD officials said.

"Isolated hailstorm is also predicted over Western Himalayan Region on January 23 and 24," an IMD release said.

"An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to January 25. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region from January 21 and will continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the western disturbances led to cold wave conditions in Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana. On Wednesday, IMD issued orange and yellow alerts in most parts of the region. (ANI)

