Many households in Udhampur install solar panels thanks to PMSGMBY (Photo/ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): Many residents in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur are benefiting from the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) by installing rooftop solar panels in their homes.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the scheme aims to provide solar-powered electricity to one crore households by March 2027, making renewable energy more accessible and affordable through subsidies.

Madan Gopal, a resident of Ramnagar in Udhampur, thanked the Centre for this scheme.

"I am thankful to the Indian government. We used to watch on the TV about solar power...We are availing the benefits through this now," Gopal told ANI.

"The government is also providing subsidies on this, which makes it more affordable," he added.

Vishwanath, a local tailor, said that thanks to the PMSGMBY, he has now a consistent source of power.

"This is a good scheme. Our landlord has installed this. I now don't have to depend on the inconsistent power supply," Vishwanath told ANI.

On February 13, 2025, the PMSGMBY will mark its first anniversary, celebrating a year of empowering households with affordable solar energy and accelerating India's transition to a sustainable future.

As of January 27, 2025, the scheme has already benefitted 8.46 lakh households through rooftop solar installations. The rapid adoption of solar energy is evident in the tenfold increase in monthly installation rates, which now stand at around 70,000 installations per month, significantly surpassing pre-scheme levels.

The scheme offers a subsidy of up to 40 per cent, making renewable energy more affordable and accessible. So far, Rs 4,308.66 crores have been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to 5.54 lakh residential consumers, with an average subsidy of Rs 77,800 per household. Additionally, an estimated 45 per cent of the beneficiaries are now receiving zero electricity bills, depending on their solar power generation and consumption patterns.

The scheme provides households with free electricity through the installation of subsidized rooftop solar panels, significantly reducing their energy costs.

By promoting the widespread use of solar power, the scheme is expected to save the government an estimated Rs 75,000 crores annually in electricity costs.

The scheme encourages the adoption of renewable energy sources, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix in India.

The transition to solar energy under this scheme will help lower carbon emissions, supporting India's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The subsidy provided under the scheme varies based on the household's average monthly electricity consumption and the corresponding suitable rooftop solar plant capacity.

Households can apply for the subsidy through the National Portal, where they can also select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar.

The National Portal will assist in decision-making by providing information on appropriate system sizes, a benefits calculator, vendor ratings, and other relevant details. With all credentials entered correctly on the National Portal, the average time taken to process the CFA is around 15 days after the redemption request made by the consumer. (ANI)

