Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board President, Darakhshan Andrabi expressed her support for Union Home Ministry's decision to ban Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) and Awami Action Committee.

She further called for a ban on other groups who might disturb the peace and happiness of the people in the valley.

"The ban imposed by the Home Ministry is very good because we do not want that there should be any disturbance in peace," Andrabi told ANI.

Saying that the people have been able to "breathe peacefully" due to the decrease in militancy, she called for a ban on any such similar groups.

"We have been able to breathe peacefully here for the last 2-5 years. We want that there should be a ban on other such groups who want to disturb the peace of Jammu and Kashmir so that the people here live in peace and are happy," the J-K Waqf Board President added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Tuesday (March 11) that it has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) and Jammu and Kashmir-based Awami Action Committee (AAC) as an unlawful organization and imposed an immediate five-year ban on it accusing the organization of engaging in activities that threaten the country's sovereignty, integrity, and security.

As per an official notification, the AAC, led by Umar Farooq, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry stated that the group has been mobilizing funds to support secessionist, separatist, and terrorist operations in the region. Additionally, it accused the AAC of showing blatant disregard for India's constitutional authority by promoting unrest, encouraging armed insurgency, and spreading hatred against the government.

According to a notification, JKIM, under the leadership of Masroor Abbas Ansari, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. It further stated that the organization and its members have been raising funds to facilitate unlawful activities, including separatist and terrorist operations in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also underlined that any organisation found to be threatening the nation's peace and sovereignty will be "bound to face a crushing blow."

Posting on X, Shah said, "Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen' and 'Awami Action Committee' have been declared unlawful associations under UAPA. These organizations were found inciting people to cause law and order situations, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat. Anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi government." (ANI)

