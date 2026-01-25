Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): National Girl Child Day was observed at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Doda on Saturday. The day was celebrated with enthusiasm, featuring active participation of students, teachers, and officials.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Doda highlighted the importance of the girl child in society and stressed the need to ensure equal opportunities, education, safety, and support for girls. He emphasised that girls play a vital role in nation-building and must be encouraged to achieve their full potential.

During the programme, students delivered speeches highlighting the rights, dignity, and significance of girls in society. The children also showcased their talent through painting activities, conveying strong messages on girls' education, empowerment, and equality.

Speaking on the occasion, the girl students underlined the importance of the status and role of girls, calling upon society to support them, respect them, and allow them to move forward without discrimination.

They emphasised that empowering girls leads to a stronger and more progressive society. The event aimed to raise awareness about challenges faced by girls, promote gender equality, and encourage collective efforts to create a safe and supportive environment for every girl child.

The programme concluded with a message to protect, educate, and empower the girl child, ensuring a brighter future for society as a whole.

National Girl Child Day is celebrated annually in India on January 24, dedicated to highlighting the rights, education, health, nutrition, and overall welfare of girls.

Initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), the day serves as a platform to raise awareness about gender discrimination, promote equal opportunities, and foster an environment where girls can thrive as empowered citizens. It underscores the critical role of girls in shaping a brighter, more equitable future for the nation. This, in turn, aligns effectively with India's vision of women-led development and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of empowering girls and fostering an environment of equality and opportunity. Through various initiatives, policies, and awareness campaigns, the government is actively working to eliminate gender disparities, promote education, and ensure the health and well-being of girls nationwide.

These efforts not only uplift individual lives but also contribute to building a more inclusive and progressive society. Recognising the potential of every girl child is a step toward shaping a brighter and more equitable future for all. (ANI)

