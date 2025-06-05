Amaravati, Jun 5 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former minister A Rambabu on Thursday claimed that party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remains a mass leader "untouched by arrests or intimidation".

Speaking at YSRCP Guntur district's camp office, Rambabu criticised the NDA coalition government's one-year rule in the state and accused it of misusing police to stifle democratic dissent.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

Rambabu said Reddy remains a mass leader "untouchable by arrests," and his popularity remains unshaken.

The YSRCP would challenge the 'political vendetta' in court, exposing the government's undemocratic and suppressive tactics, he added.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah responded to Rambabu's remarks, questioning why is he worried about Reddy's arrest?

"Why is Rambabu worried about Reddy's arrest? He's indirectly confessing Reddy's entanglement," Ramaiah told PTI, hinting at the alleged massive liquor scam during the previous YSRCP government between 2019-24.

Ramaiah said that the judiciary will act firmly against any accused, regardless of status.

He noted that several accused persons have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody, adding that their bail pleas were rejected, showing courts' seriousness in the case.

Drawing parallels with Delhi's liquor scam, he said Andhra Pradesh's alleged scam under the previous YSRCP regime involves thousands of crores rupees and is being thoroughly investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)