Puri (Odisha) [India], January 12 (ANI): Shree Mandir Parikrama' also called Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, of Lord Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri has been completed by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) and handed over to the temple administration Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said "The work is almost complete and the entire project will now remain under the supervision of the temple authorities".

"Work was mostly done within 75 metres from the 'Medhanada Pacheri' (the outer boundary wall) of the 12th-century shrine," Ranjan Kumar Das added further.

The Heritage project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets for male, and female devotees and servitors, clock rooms and electrical work with other visitors' amenities.

The rituals for the dedication of the mega project began on Friday. The first phase of the 'Yajna' (Gua teka ritual) and the 'Anukra Ropana' ritual also commenced. As a part of this, Yagnya and various other rituals will be carried out for three days (January 15, 16, and 17) before the inauguration ceremony on January 17.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project while Puri Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingha Deb will give prunahuti (final offering) at the three-day-long yagna.

The corridor aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple. The inauguration comes just five days ahead of the Ram temple coronation.

Jagannath Temple is one of the four dhammas that every Hindu is advised to visit. Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, are being worshipped in Puri (the Purusottama Kshetra).

Though no changes have been made in the temple, the area within the 75-metre corridor of the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple has been developed. (ANI)

