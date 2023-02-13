New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pelting stones during last year's communal clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Monday.

The accused, Salman alias Suleman, was part of the group that allegedly conspired and executed the riots on April 16, 2022, they said.

With the fresh arrest, the police claimed to have nabbed more than 36 people involved in the incident, including juveniles.

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared on Salman's arrest, police said, adding that he is a drug addict.

"During interrogation, we found out that the accused was involved in planning and conspiring the riots. He was actively involved in collecting and pelting stones," a senior police officer said.

After the incident, he fled to West Bengal and then Mumbai. Salman frequently changed his hideouts before returning to Delhi again, he said.

He was found previously involved in two cases, an attempt to murder and a theft.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jintendra Kumar Meena said, "We got information about Salman, who was involved in the Jahangirpuri riots, would be coming to meet one of his contacts on February 11. Our team laid a trap and arrested him near Mangal Bazaar, Mahendra Park."

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16 last year, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured. According to police, there was pelting of stones during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

The police have invoked the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

