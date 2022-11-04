New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Anshar who is one of the main accused in the Jahangirpuri communal violence case. He had been in custody since April 17, 2022.

The court granted the relief in view of his custody as the investigation is completed, and some other accused have also been granted bail.

Communal violence erupted in the Jahangirpuri area during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16, 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar of Rohini District court granted bail to accused Anshar alias Ansar alias Mohd Ansar.

He has been granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

The court said that the investigation of the accused has already been completed and a chargesheet has already been filed. The same has also been committed to this court for trial.

It will take a long time to conclude the trial and no purpose would be served to keep the accused in judicial custody, the court added.

The court further said that some of the co-accused have been granted bail by the Delhi High Court and some of the co-accused have been granted bail by this court.

Advocate Satnarain Sharma counsel for the accused argued that the accused has nothing to do with the alleged offence and that the local police have falsely implicated the accused in the present case just to sort out their case.

The accused is in judicial custody since April 17. The investigation qua the accused has already been completed, the counsel submitted.

It had also been argued that the complete case as alleged in the chargesheet against the accused is that he was actively involved in the commission of the offence and was a member of the unlawful assembly of the riot that happened on April 17.

The entire case of the prosecution is based upon the CCTV footage and there are around 50 accused in the present case it would take a long time to conclude the trial and make a submission that the accused may be released on bail, the counsel submitted.

On the other hand, the bail application was strongly opposed by the state.

In this case charge sheet has been filed against 50 accused. The case is at present at the stage of framing of charges. (ANI)

