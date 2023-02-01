Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) Former Himachal Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday hailed the Union budget for 2023-24 as all-inclusive and focused on the welfare of deprived sections of the society.

Thakur called it the first budget of "Amrit Kaal" aimed at empowering and strengthening the poor, tribals, Dalits, backward classes, deprived and disabled sections of the society.

The budget is dedicated to rural, agriculture, and infrastructural development, and the development of the whole country, he said.

Thakur said that the main agenda of the budget is employment generation, inclusive and green development, empowering the youth, and strengthening salaried persons and middle class, which has been given the "historic gift" of no tax up to the income of Rs 7 lakh, and reduction of the income tax slabs to Rs 5 lakh.

Creating digital libraries for children, appointing 38,800 teachers, higher allocations for housing, a National Hydrogen mission to promote green growth, raising the investment limit under senior citizen scheme to Rs 30 lakh, and 7.5 per cent interest to women on loans up to Rs 2 lakh, are laudable initiatives, he added.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap also welcomed the budget as growth-oriented.

