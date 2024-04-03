New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): As soon as he walked out of the Tihar jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh raised the slogan "Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chootenge".

While addressing party workers who were gathered outside jail to welcome him, AAP leader said, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai' It is not the time to celebrate rather a period of struggle). Our party's senior leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out."

Sanjay Singh who has been in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy case for over six months, was released on Wednesday from Tihar jail after the top court granted him bail.

Hailing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently serving jail in the case, Singh said, "Jail ke taale tootenge, Arvind Kejriwal chootenge."

Visuals from outside the Tihar jail showed huge crowd of supporters gathered on the premises to welcome the AAP leader on his release.

Singh was welcomed by loud cheers and slogans as soon as he walked out of jail. The AAP leader was seen climbing atop a vehicle parked outside the jail and addressing the supporters gathered there.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam earlier on Tuesday.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail & thousands of party workers welcomed him...He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until & unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling..."

Also, earlier in the day, The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi accepted the bail bond and imposed certain conditions on Sanjay Singh, including that he furnish his itinerary through email and keep his Google location on if he leaves Delhi-NCR.

The Court has also imposed conditions, including that he will surrender his passport, not leave the country, provide his mobile number to the IO and cooperate in the investigation.

Sanjay Singh was arrested in October last year by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested and sent to judicial custody until April 15. Manish Sisodia is also in judicial custody in this case. (ANI)

