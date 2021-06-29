New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday pulled up officials engaged in the construction of a school building in Rohtas Nagar in east Delhi for alleged lapses in engineering works, according to a video on his social media page.

Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were out on an inspection drive of under-construction school buildings in Rohtas Nagar, Babarpur, Karawal Nagar and Gokulpur areas.

On Tuesday evening, Jain shared a video on his Facebook page where he is seen pulling up engineers and the contractor for alleged lapses in engineering works of the school building.

In the video, Jain also expresses his displeasure over not being shown the drawing of the building.

He directed the officials to get his approval first on the drawings of buildings which are to be constructed.

"You have given extra columns and expansion joints here (in the building). Had I been shown this drawing earlier, I would have made necessary changes. From now on, the drawing of every (school) building should be shown to me," Jain said in the nine-minute long video.

Sisodia also shared a clip on Twitter and said in Hindi, "Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain's understanding and his architectural mind is behind the fabulous infrastructure of Delhi government schools…Any fault or laxity of engineers and contractors cannot go unnoticed before Satyendar Jain."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)